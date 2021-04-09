PR Firm Working For Gaetz Threatens To Sue Journos Over Reports On Fraying Relationship With Trump

Logan Circle Group, a public relations and consulting firm working for the scandal-plauged Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), is threatening legal action against journalists for reporting that ex-President Donald Trump has recently distanced himself from the congressman, who is under federal investigation for alleged sex trafficking involving a minor.

Politico reports that Erin Elmore, an official at the organization, has emailed at least two journalists to threaten them with lawsuits over reports of Trump largely avoiding Gaetz and of allegations that the GOP lawmaker had privately asked the ex-president for pre-emptive blanket pardon for any crimes he may have committed.

“We are seeking an immediate print and on-air statement of retraction,” Elmore wrote to a Politico journalist on Wednesday after the outlet published a report detailing Trump’s abandonment of Gaetz. “Failure to comply with this request may result in litigation.”

Elmore pointed to a brief statement Trump had issued earlier this week claiming that Gaetz “has never asked me for a pardon” and that “[i]t must also be remembered that he has totally denied the accusations against him.”

“President Trump issued a statement indicating that Congressman Gaetz has never sought a Presidential Pardon,” Elmore wrote in her email to the Politico reporter. “Such a statement would also indicate that President Donald Trump has not distanced himself from Congressman Gaetz.”

Another instance of Elmore threatening legal action over negative coverage of the congressman appeared in the Daily Beast’s new report on Gaetz’s Venmo transactions to alleged sex trafficker Joel Greenberg. Elmore warned the Daily Beast that a lawyer would be “closely monitoring your coverage.”

A source confirmed to Politico that Logan Circle Group is working on Gaetz’s behalf. Elmore did not detail the firm’s arrangement with the congressman, saying only that the company takes “the privacy of our clients and colleagues extremely seriously” and is “delighted to support the work of America First candidates, Congressmen, and public figures.”