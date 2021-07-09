Post-Insurrection Fence Around Capitol Expected To Start Coming Down Today

Latest
The U.S. Capitol Dome is seen behind security fencing on July 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
By
|
July 9, 2021 10:38 a.m.

The security fence that currently surrounds Capitol grounds due to the pro-Trump insurrection on Jan. 6 is slated to begin coming down on Friday, more than six months after the mob attacked the building.

House Sergeant at Arms William Walker sent a memo to members of Congress earlier this week informing them that the Capitol Police Board had approved the fence’s removal per the recommendation of the U.S. Capitol Police (USCP).

The process is expected to take three days, according to the memo. Meanwhile, “current building access restrictions will remain in place.”

“USCP will continue to monitor intelligence information and the associated threat environment,” Walker wrote.

Fox reporter Chad Pergram reports that the fence on the Senate side of the building will start being taken down after 9:00 p.m. ET.

The fence was scaled down in March, when it was moved closer to the Capitol building and the razor wire on top was removed.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
