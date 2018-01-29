Latest
6 mins ago
For Impeachment Referral, Mueller Would Need Rosenstein
1 hour ago
Trump: ‘We Don’t Want To Talk With The Taliban’ After Deadly Kabul Car Bombing
1 hour ago
Judge Orders Release Of Activist, Compares ICE To ‘Regimes We Revile’
news

Portman: I Donated Money From Wynn To Anti-Sex Trafficking Charities In Ohio

By THOMAS BEAUMONT | January 29, 2018 11:17 am
UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 08: Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, arrives to introduced Kirstjen Nielsen, Homeland Security Department secretary nominee, during her Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee confirmation hearing in Dirksen Building on November 8, 2017. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., also introduced her. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call Group

Sen. Rob Portman says he has donated money he received from Las Vegas billionaire Steve Wynn to charities working to stem human sex-trafficking in Ohio.

In a statement Monday to The Associated Press, Portman spokeswoman Emily Benevides says the Ohio Republican “donated the money to a number of charities across Ohio that he’s worked closely with.”

Wynn resigned as the Republican National Committee’s finance chairman Saturday after allegations of sexual misconduct were published Friday in The Wall Street Journal.

Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina have urged Republicans who have received money from Wynn to return them.

Portman is among several Republicans in the Senate to receive money from Wynn, a prolific Republican donor over the past decade who has also previously backed Democrats.

More News
View All