Pool Parties Provide Relief For Wuhan Residents After Strict COVID Lockdown

TOPSHOT - This photo taken on August 15, 2020 shows people watching a performance as they cool off in a swimming pool in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province. (Photo by STR / AFP) / China OUT (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)
By Associated Press
|
August 19, 2020 9:52 a.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

BEIJING (AP) — For more than two months, the 11 million residents of Wuhan endured a strict lockdown as coronavirus raced around the city in central China.

Now, some are letting loose en masse at rocking nighttime pool parties at a popular amusement park chain. The Wuhan Maya Beach Water Park reopened in late June, and the crowds have picked up this month.

Wuhan was the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in China and saw the most deaths. The city and most of the surrounding province was locked down from late January to early April. People couldn’t leave or enter the city and were mostly restricted to their homes.

The spread of the disease has been all but eradicated in China, though isolated outbreaks pop up sporadically.

Outdoor attractions and tourist sites have gradually reopened across the country with restrictions.

In order to enter the Wuhan water park, party-goers need to reserve tickets online in advance with their national ID number. On the day, they need to present their ID and a green health code generated from mobile apps that track people’s movements and whether they are subject to virus quarantine.

The Maya Beach chain is holding similar parties at other water parks including those in Shanghai and Chongqing.

