WSJ: Pompeo Listened In On Trump’s Notorious Ukraine Call

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was dialed into President Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday.

The revelation — disclosed to the Journal by a senior State Department official — comes after Pompeo on Friday was subpoenaed for documents by House Democrats conducting an impeachment inquiry into Trump.

The House is investigating efforts by Trump and his allies to pressure Ukraine into investigating Joe Biden — who is running for president — and Biden’s son Hunter.

The allegations of the smear campaign have been bubbling for several months, but blew up in recent days with the a whistleblower complaint detailing Trump’s comments on the call and the White House’s moves to cover them up.

The complaint claimed that State Department counselor Ulrich Brechbuhl was on the call — a claim a State Department official has reportedly denied.

Brechbuhl is among the current and former State Department officials the House is seeking to depose in addition to the lawmakers’ document subpoena of Pompeo.