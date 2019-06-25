Latest
29 mins ago
‘Coughgate’ And Other Signs Trump Is Souring On Mulvaney
57 mins ago
Iranian President Uses The R-Word To Describe ‘Outrageous And Idiotic’ Trump
1 hour ago
Trump Unsurprisingly Says He Would Put Up A Supreme Court Justice Before 2020
news

Pompeo Torn On Whether State Dept Or Senate Bid Would Best Precede A 2024 Run

Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images North America
By
June 25, 2019 8:33 am

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) hasn’t kept quiet about his interest in Secretary of State Mike Pompeo launching a bid for the Kansas Senate seat in 2020.

“He’s still my first choice,” McConnell recently told Politico. “I doubt that the President would agree with that. But he’s my first choice.”

But Pompeo’s publicly declared that he’s “ruled out” the possibility of leaving the State Department for a sure-fire shot at the seat.

However, according to Politico, Pompeo has privately mulled the prospect of a presidential run in 2024 and might be weighing which role could best set him up for success. Senators told Politico that a Senate run would keep him politically safe outside the Trump administration. Others believe staying on as the U.S.’s top diplomat would better serve his presidential ambitions.

According to Politico, during a private dinner at the American Enterprise Institute’s yearly gathering in Georgia, Pompeo said “I have” when asked whether he’s thought about 2024, joking that he “might be running against that guy,” pointing at Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR)

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Senior Editor:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: