In Private, Pompeo Described Kushner Middle East Peace Plan As ‘Unexecutable’

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is less than enthusiastic about President Trump’s son-in-law’s Middle East peace plan.

During a private, off the record meeting with the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations last week, Pompeo described Jared Kushner’s proposal as “unexecutable” (sic) and criticized how long it’s taken for the plan to come together, according to the Washington Post.

“This has taken us longer to roll out our plan than I had originally thought it might — to put it lightly,” he said, according to a recording of the discussion obtained by the Post.

Pompeo also raised the prospect of the deal being rejected outright, but said he hoped that wouldn’t be the case. He told the group of Jewish leaders there would be “no guarantees that we’re the ones that unlock it.”

“It may be rejected. Could be in the end, folks will say, ‘It’s not particularly original, it doesn’t particularly work for me,’ that is, ‘It’s got two good things and nine bad things, I’m out,’ ” he reportedly said.

The comments are a far cry from the “deal of the century” rhetoric Trump has adopted to discuss his son-in-law’s efforts to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The administration has taken significant actions since Trump announced his intention of solving the conflict, primarily steps that benefit Israel over Palestinians.