CNN: House Dems Probe Claim Pompeo Uses Security Agents As ‘UberEats With Guns’

House Democrats are investigating Secretary of State Mike Pompeo possibly using his security detail to run personal errands, according to a Monday CNN report.

A “key House congressional committee” (staffers asked CNN not to name the committee) is looking into Pompeo allegedly using security officials as “UberEats with guns.”

A whistleblower in the State Department reportedly told Democrats that Pompeo asked an agent to pick up some Chinese food (the secretary himself was not in the car). Another security agent was tasked with picking up Pompeo’s dog from the groomer.

The whistleblower also gave Democrats a document that detailed a request from Pompeo’s office asking agents to pick up Pompeo’s son, who is an adult, from a train station in D.C.

“I was head of Secretary Pompeo’s security detail since his first day on the job,” the Diplomatic Security chief, Lon Fairchild, told CNN in a statement. “At no point during my service did he or any member of his family ask me or any member of my team to act in any way that would be inconsistent with our professional obligation to protect the Secretary 24-hours a day, 7-days a week.”

However, CNN noted that Fairchild didn’t actually deny that Pompeo had been ordering the agents to carry out the tasks.