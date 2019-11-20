Pompeo Gets Snippy When Asked About Sondland’s Bombshell Testimony

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo gave a brief but testy response on Wednesday to Ambassador Gordon Sondland’s open testimony, which shed light on Pompeo’s involvement in President Donald Trump’s Ukraine scheme.

“How do you respond to Ambassador Sondland’s evidence today that you directed and coordinated Ukraine policy with the President’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani?” a reporter asked Pompeo during a press conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

Pompeo said he “didn’t see a single thing today” because he was “working.”

“Sounds like you might not have been,” Pompeo quipped. “I was in meetings all day and haven’t had a chance to see any of that testimony.”

Sondland testified that Pompeo not only knew about Giuliani’s plot to force Ukraine to announce an investigation into Biden; he also facilitated communications between Giuliani and the diplomats who helped Giuliani attempt to carry out the scheme.

Watch Pompeo below: