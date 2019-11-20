Pompeo Gets Snippy When Asked About Sondland’s Bombshell Testimony

Latest
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo looks on during a press conference at a Foreign ministers meeting at the NATO headquarters in Brussels on November 20, 2019. (Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP) (Photo by KENZO TRIBOUIL... Secretary of State Mike Pompeo looks on during a press conference at a Foreign ministers meeting at the NATO headquarters in Brussels on November 20, 2019. (Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP) (Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
November 20, 2019 2:28 p.m.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo gave a brief but testy response on Wednesday to Ambassador Gordon Sondland’s open testimony, which shed light on Pompeo’s involvement in President Donald Trump’s Ukraine scheme.

“How do you respond to Ambassador Sondland’s evidence today that you directed and coordinated Ukraine policy with the President’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani?” a reporter asked Pompeo during a press conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

Pompeo said he “didn’t see a single thing today” because he was “working.”

“Sounds like you might not have been,” Pompeo quipped. “I was in meetings all day and haven’t had a chance to see any of that testimony.”

Sondland testified that Pompeo not only knew about Giuliani’s plot to force Ukraine to announce an investigation into Biden; he also facilitated communications between Giuliani and the diplomats who helped Giuliani attempt to carry out the scheme.

Watch Pompeo below:

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
