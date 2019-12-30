Latest
Pompeo Dodges When Asked About Potential 2020 Senate Run

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo appears with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto (not pictured) at the foreign ministry on February 11, 2019 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Laszlo Balogh/Getty images)
December 30, 2019 10:44 a.m.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was evasive on Monday morning when the hosts of “Fox and Friends” asked him if he planned on running for Senate in Kansas in 2020.

“It’s my intention to continue to stay and serve as President Trump’s secretary of state. I’ve said that consistently,” Pompeo said. “I intend to keep saying it and as long as President Trump wants me to serve in this capacity, there’s still work to do.”

“So you intend, Mr. Secretary, does that mean you write off completely the idea of going back to Kansas in 2020 to run?” asked co-host Pete Hegseth.

“I’ve watched my life take turns that one would never have expected, but it’s not something I want to do,” the secretary of state responded. “I want to stay here and continue to perform the mission that I’m serving President Trump and, I hope, doing a good term for the American people as well.”

Watch Pompeo below:

