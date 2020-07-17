Latest
30 mins ago
Reports Detail Unidentified Federal Law Enforcement Detaining Portland Protesters
1 hour ago
Jamaal Bowman Defeats 16-Term Rep. Engel In NY House Primary
2 hours ago
Major USPS Changes Could Hamper Vote-By-Mail At The Worst Possible Time

Pompeo Argues Some Human Rights Aren’t ‘Worth Defending’

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo participates in a press briefing in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on January 10, 2020. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
By
|
July 17, 2020 12:24 p.m.

The number of human rights is getting excessive, according Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

As he was unveiling a report by his Commission on Unalienable Rights on Thursday, Pompeo stated that the U.S. is “forced to grapple with the tough choices about which rights to promote.”

“Americans have not only unalienable rights, but also positive rights, rights granted by governments, courts, multilateral bodies. Many are worth defending in light of our founding; others aren’t,” he asserted.

And even within the narrow scope of whatever rights the Trump administration official deems to be worth shielding, some are apparently less important than others.

“Prioritizing which rights to defend is also hard,” he said.

Yet Pompeo highlighted how the commission’s report “emphasizes” that “foremost among these rights are property rights and religious liberty.”

“No one can enjoy the pursuit of happiness if you cannot own the fruits of your own labor, and no society can retain its legitimacy or a virtuous character without religious freedom,” the Trump official argued.

He described the report as a guide that “helps us to judge” how other countries violate human rights “that we care most about.”

“More rights does not necessarily mean more justice,” said Pompeo.

Although the secretary did not specify which rights he believed to be superfluous, his “religious liberty” dogwhistle combined with his hardline opposition to abortion and LGBTQ rights further bolster concerns that Pompeo’s purpose behind assembling the “Unalienable Rights” panel was to pursue an anti-abortion and LGBTQ agenda in U.S. foreign policy.

Introducing
The TPM Journalism Fund: A New Way To Support TPM
We're launching the TPM Journalism Fund as an additional way for readers and members to support TPM. Every dollar contributed goes toward:
  • -Hiring More Journalists
  • -Providing free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • -Supporting independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE Learn More
Are you experiencing financial hardship?
Apply for a free community-supported membership
Are you a student?
Apply for a free student membership
Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30