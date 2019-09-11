CNN Poll: 71 Percent Of Americans Only Trust Some Or None Of What The WH Says

Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 19: U.S. President Donald Trump stands in the colonnade as he is introduced to speak to March for Life participants and pro-life leaders in the Rose Garden at the White House on January 19, ... WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 19: U.S. President Donald Trump stands in the colonnade as he is introduced to speak to March for Life participants and pro-life leaders in the Rose Garden at the White House on January 19, 2018 in Washington, DC. The annual march takes place around the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, Supreme Court decision that came on January 22, 1974. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) MORE LESS
September 11, 2019 10:39 am
A new CNN poll released on Tuesday shows that a majority of Americans don’t fully believe what the White House tells them.

According to the poll, conducted from September 5 through 9, 71 percent of those who were surveyed told CNN that they trusted none or just some of what was directly communicated from the White House.

Thirty percent said that they trusted “nothing at all,” while 41 percent said they trusted “just some of it.”

The numbers show an increase in distrust since November 2017, when 68 percent told CNN they didn’t fully believe the White House’s statements.

The poll was conducted from September 5 to 9 among a random sample of 1,639 registered voters. The margin of error is 3.2 points.

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
