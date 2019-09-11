CNN Poll: 71 Percent Of Americans Only Trust Some Or None Of What The WH Says

A new CNN poll released on Tuesday shows that a majority of Americans don’t fully believe what the White House tells them.

According to the poll, conducted from September 5 through 9, 71 percent of those who were surveyed told CNN that they trusted none or just some of what was directly communicated from the White House.

Thirty percent said that they trusted “nothing at all,” while 41 percent said they trusted “just some of it.”

The numbers show an increase in distrust since November 2017, when 68 percent told CNN they didn’t fully believe the White House’s statements.

The poll was conducted from September 5 to 9 among a random sample of 1,639 registered voters. The margin of error is 3.2 points.