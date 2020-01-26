Political Figures Mourn The Death Of Kobe Bryant

Latest
January 26, 2020 5:29 p.m.
The sudden death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant Sunday prompted reactions not only from the sports world, but from political figures as well.

Bryant reportedly died in a helicopter crash in Southern California on Sunday morning. The news was first reported by TMZ. The Associated Press later confirmed Sunday afternoon that Bryant, his teenage daughter and three others were killed in the crash.

President Trump reacted to the news of Bryant’s death in a Sunday afternoon tweet.

Former President Barack Obama also honored the “legend on the court” in a tweet.

Former Vice President Joe Biden reacted to the news of Bryant’s death during a campaign event in Des Moines, Iowa Sunday.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti paid tribute to Bryant as well, saying that he “will live forever in the heart of Los Angeles.”

Taking a break from impeachment trial-related duties, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) mourned the basketball star’s death in a tweet.

Other Democrats joined Schiff in mourning Bryant’s death:

The Congressional Black Caucus of the United States Congress praised Bryant for his accomplishments that “surpassed sports.”

Conservatives paid tribute to Bryant on Twitter as well.

Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
