Two Police Officers Fired After Facebook Post About Shooting AOC

Two Louisiana police officers were fired after posting and liking, respectively, a Facebook caption about shooting Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

The chief of the Gretna Police Department in Louisiana said that Charles Rispoli and Angelo Varisco had violated the force’s social media policy, according to the New York Times.

“This vile idiot needs a round…and I don’t mean the kind she used to serve,” Rispoli originally posted along with a fake article claiming that Ocasio-Cortez said that soldiers are paid too much.

Chief Arthur Lawson called the episode “an embarrassment” to the department.