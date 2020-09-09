PHOTOS: Apocalyptic Wildfires Engulf West Coast

The West Coast is embroiled in its own climate crisis as large swaths of the region have been overtaken by an unprecedented wildfire season.

According to the National Weather Service, millions of acres in California, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, and Arizona are under “critical” and “elevated” fire weather risk.

As the fires rage across the West Coast, thousands have had to evacuate as air pollution levels amid smoke and orange skies have become “hazardous” in some areas.

Below are photos documenting the unrelenting blaze: