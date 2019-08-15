After Nearly 8-Hour Standoff With Police, Gunman Surrenders In Philadelphia

A dramatic, seven-and-a-half hour standoff ended Wednesday night when a gunman left a Philadelphia home in which, police say, he had shot at least six officers.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, the gunman, Maurice Hill, starting shooting as officers tried to serve an arrest warrant in the northern part of the city. Some officers were trapped upstairs while Hill shot into the ceiling. A SWAT team eventually rescued the officers, and others in the home.

Hill surrendered after officers shot tear gas into the house.

Six officers were shot and three were wounded in other ways during the standoff, but none sustained severe injuries.