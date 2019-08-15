Latest
CAMBRIDGE, OH - NOVEMBER 06: Stickers at the Guernsey County Senior Center polling location on November 6, 2018 in Cambridge, Ohio. Turnout is expected to be high nationwide as Democrats hope to take back control of at least one chamber of Congress. (Photo by Justin Merriman/Getty Images)
After Nearly 8-Hour Standoff With Police, Gunman Surrenders In Philadelphia

February 3, 2012, New Orleans, Louisiana, Police tape blocks of crime scene in the 7th Ward at the intersection of Annette and North Villere streets where a man was murdered by gunfire.
Julie Dermansky/Corbis Historical
August 15, 2019 7:42 am
A dramatic, seven-and-a-half hour standoff ended Wednesday night when a gunman left a Philadelphia home in which, police say, he had shot at least six officers.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, the gunman, Maurice Hill, starting shooting as officers tried to serve an arrest warrant in the northern part of the city. Some officers were trapped upstairs while Hill shot into the ceiling. A SWAT team eventually rescued the officers, and others in the home.

Hill surrendered after officers shot tear gas into the house.

Six officers were shot and three were wounded in other ways during the standoff, but none sustained severe injuries.

