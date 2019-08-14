Over 150,000 Signatures On Petition To Change Street In Front Of Trump Tower To ‘Obama Ave’

Over 150,000 people have signed a petition to rename the New York City street upon which Trump Tower is located to “President Barack H. Obama Avenue.”

The petition to New York City Council and Mayor Bill de Blasio specifically requests that the change apply to the stretch between 56th and 57th Streets–which just happens to be right in front of Trump Tower.

“Any addresses on that stretch of Fifth Avenue should be changed accordingly,” the petitioner, Elizabeth Rowan, wrote.

“The City of Los Angeles recently honored former President Barack Obama by renaming a stretch of the 134 Freeway near Downtown L.A. in his honor,” Rowan continued. “We request the New York City Mayor and City Council do the same by renaming a block of Fifth Avenue after the former president whose many accomplishments include: saving our nation from the Great Recession; serving two completely scandal-free terms in office; and taking out Osama bin Laden, the mastermind behind September 11th, which killed over 3,000 New Yorkers.”

Rowan told Newsweek that the whole thing “started as a joke” before it took off.

“I saw a comedian joke about how it would make Trump so mad if it was named after former President Obama and thought why not,” she said.

But unfortunately for Rowan, the honoree of a street name needs to be dead for at least two years.

Still, the petitioner remains hopeful.

“These laws are arbitrary and can be worked around,” she told Newsweek.

H/t the Washington Post.