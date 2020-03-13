Latest
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES - MARCH 09, 2020: Seema Verma, Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services speaks at the Coronavirus Task Force Press Conference.
33 mins ago
Verma Dodges Basic COVID Questions, Praises Trump’s ‘Bold and Decisive Action’
on October 16, 2018 in Washington, DC.
34 mins ago
Mnuchin Says He’s ‘Very Close’ To Deal With Pelosi On COVID-19 Response
1 hour ago
Falwell Says People Are ‘Overreacting’ To Coronavirus, Suggests It’s All Anti-Trump Conspiracy

Peters Blasts Johnson For Pushing Biden Probe During Coronavirus Outbreak

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 10: Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI) leaves a briefing for Senators by officials from the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Bureau of Investigations, Director of National Intelligence, and the National Security Agency on the state of election security on Capitol Hill on March 10, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Gary Peters
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 10: Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI) leaves a briefing for Senators by officials from the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Bureau of Investigations, Director of National Intelligence, and the Na... WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 10: Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI) leaves a briefing for Senators by officials from the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Bureau of Investigations, Director of National Intelligence, and the National Security Agency on the state of election security on Capitol Hill on March 10, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
March 13, 2020 10:41 a.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI) scorched Senate Homeland Security Committee chairman Ron Johnson (R-WI) for pushing forward the Biden-Burisma probe while the coronavirus outbreak intensifies.

“This is an inappropriate use of Committee resources, especially as we confront a global pandemic that threatens the lives and economic security of Americans,” he said in a statement.

On Thursday, Johnson sent Peters a letter alerting him that he wanted to issue a subpoena to Blue Star, the D.C. lobbying firm that worked on behalf of Burisma, a Ukrainian gas company where Hunter Biden was on the board.

Peters’ office did not confirm whether he will formally object to the Blue Star subpoena. If he does, the full committee will have to vote on it.

In addition to Blue Star, Johnson had wanted to subpoena Andrii Telizhenko, a consultant with the company. Peters and other Democrats raised strong objections to hearing from Telizhenko. The FBI briefed staff earlier this week about Telizhenko and broader disinformation efforts.

An FBI staff-only briefing earlier this week convinced enough committee members that they needed further intelligence briefings before voting on the Telizhenko subpoena, forcing Johnson to cancel the vote and change course.

Democrats object to the probe at large, seeing it as a transparent attempt to smear former Vice President Joe Biden via his son Hunter.

But for now, at least one other committee Democrat is focusing on the specific facet that the probe is a particularly egregious waste of time at the current moment of pandemic.

“At a time of uncertainty for the country, the Senate Homeland Security Committee needs to come together and work in a bipartisan manner to address real challenges,” said Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV). “I’m focused on working for Nevada families by defending access to quality, affordable health care and keeping our communities safe from threats like the Coronavirus. I urge my colleagues to do the same.”

Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a D.C. reporter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: