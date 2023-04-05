Latest
1 hour ago
NPR Reacts To Twitter Labeling It A ‘State Affiliated Media’ Account: It’s ‘Unacceptable’
2 hours ago
Private Planes and Luxury Yachts Aren’t Just Toys for the Ultrawealthy. They’re Also Huge Tax Breaks.
3 hours ago
Dan Kelly Throws Emotional Tantrum After Losing Wisconsin Supreme Court Race

Peter-Legal-Problems-Navarro Suggests Bragg Is Actually The One Who Should Be Indicted

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 3: Former Trump White House Advisor Peter Navarro talks to the media as he leaves federal court on June 3, 2022 in Washington, DC. A federal grand jury indicted former Trump White House adviser... WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 3: Former Trump White House Advisor Peter Navarro talks to the media as he leaves federal court on June 3, 2022 in Washington, DC. A federal grand jury indicted former Trump White House adviser Peter Navarro for contempt of Congress after refusing to cooperate with the House January 6 Committees investigation. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
April 5, 2023 1:00 p.m.
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

Trump’s former trade adviser Peter Navarro has decided to weigh in on his old boss’s criminal charges, even though he himself has unfinished business in the court related to Jan. 6.

During a segment of the Newsmax show “Rob Schmitt Tonight,” the host gave a platform to right-wing conspiracy theories, musing about the “blatant hyperpartisans” involved in the case that “loathe Donald Trump.” That set Navarro up to argue that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg should himself be indicted for indicting the former president.

“Rob, the broad charge here against President Trump is falsifying information for the purpose of altering an election,” Navarro told the host. “You know, by that definition, Alvin Bragg should be indicted forthwith for falsifying a complaint for the purpose of altering the 2024 election. And if Donald Trump gets elected president, it would be sweet justice indeed if Bragg were indicted precisely for that crime, which he should be.”

Navarro is one to talk: He himself is currently the subject of two federal cases. One centers around hundreds of encrypted emails he harbored after his time in the White House. The Justice Department has been trying to acquire them for months on the grounds that they’re federal records belonging to the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA). 

Last week, a federal judge demanded that he turn the emails over, but it’s unclear if he’s complied. 

He was also indicted last summer for contempt of Congress after he refused to comply with a subpoena from the Jan. 6 committee. He similarly tried to wiggle out of that one, but a federal judge declined to dismiss his case, paving the way for a trial down the line.

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Kaila Philo is an investigative reporter at Talking Points Memo. Previously, she was the Government and Political Institutions Reporter at Grid News and the Justice Department correspondent for Courthouse News Service. Her work on politics and the justice system has also appeared in Politico, Vice News, and The Atlantic.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: