news 2020 Elections

Buttigieg Doubles Down On Trump’s Vietnam Deferment: He Faked ‘Disabled Status’

Screenshot/ABC
By
May 27, 2019 12:12 pm

South Bend mayor and Democratic presidential contender Pete Buttigieg doubled down on his assertion that President Donald Trump faked a bone spurs diagnosis to avoid the draft during the Vietnam War.

“There is no question, I think to any reasonable observer, that the President found a way to falsify a disabled status, taking advantage of his privileged status, in order to avoid serving,” Buttigieg told ABC’s Martha Raddatz in an interview aired Sunday on “This Week.”

The mayor said he was positive that Trump faked a disability, and called it “an assault on the honor of this country.”

The comment doubled down on remarks Buttigieg made to the Washington Post’s Robert Costa this week. Trump, he said, “took advantage of the fact that he was the child of a multi-millionaire in order to pretend to be disabled so that somebody could go to war in his place.”

Trump received five draft deferments: Four for education and one for bone spurs after he graduated college. “I had a doctor that gave me a letter — a very strong letter on the heels,” he told The New York Times in 2016, when the paper reported on questions surrounding that fifth deferment. Buttigieg deployed to Afghanistan in 2014 as Navy Reserve intelligence officer.

