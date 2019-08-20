PETA Hangs Billboard In Baltimore That Paints Kushner As Real ‘Pest,’ Not Rats

Latest
By
August 20, 2019 1:35 pm
The President’s son-in-law is the real “pest” in Baltimore, Maryland, not rats, according to a new PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) billboard hung up near Baltimore’s City Hall.

The billboard features a cartoon version of White House adviser and Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner sitting atop a pile of money with the label “Rich pest.” Beside him is a cartoon rat holding a piece of cheese with the label: “Poor guy just trying to survive.” The billboard advocates for humane rodent control, but the group also referenced President Trump’s attacks on the city as a “disgusting,” “rodent-infested mess.”

In a press release, PETA pointed out the disconnect in Trump’s comments and the fact that his own son-in-law’s apartment buildings in the city are known for lacking pest control. Several of Kushner’s buildings in the city had more than 200 code violations in 2017, according to the Washington Post, which included issues like mice, maggots and mold.

“Smart, social, resourceful rats who are just trying to eke out an existence suffer when entitled landlords neglect humane rodent-control measures,” PETA President Ingrid Newkirk said in a statement. “PETA encourages building managers to evict unwanted tiny tenants using only effective, nonlethal methods.”

