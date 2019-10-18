Latest
27 mins ago
Murkowski Condemns Mulvaney’s Remarks, Few Other GOPers Speak Up
3 hours ago
Perry Announces Resignation With Video Called ‘The Coolest Job I Ever Had’
3 hours ago
Trump Repeatedly Told Sondland There Was No Quid Pro Quo In Call Before Infamous Text

Perry Unfazed By Directive To Consult With Giuliani On Ukraine: ‘I Trusted Him’

Austin, TX September 11, 2009: Texas Public Policy Foundation Gala at the Stephen F. Austin Hotel. Photos by Bob Daemmrich 512-469-9700 for TPPF use only, all third-party publication uses must be approved by the photographer.
Rudy Giuliani and Rick Perry (Photo by Robert Daemmrich Photography Inc/Corbis via Getty Images)
By
|
October 18, 2019 9:49 am
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Energy Secretary Rick Perry said Friday that he had no qualms being directed to work with Rudy Giuliani on matters related to Ukraine, since he “trusted him.”

“I’ve known Rudy since 2008. I endorsed him for President in 2008,” he said on Fox News. “I worked with him. I trusted him.”

When asked if he thought it was strange when President Donald Trump instructed him to talk to Giuliani about a potential meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Perry shrugged.

“As a governor of Texas, I used people outside of government all the time to give me information,” he said. “I respect the State Department. But I happen to know people in the energy industry who are smarter than the State Department folks. I didn’t see a problem with that at all.”

He also said that he “never heard the Biden name” and that the quid pro quo spelled out in the whistleblower complaint and call memo released by the White House was actually nonexistent.

Perry answered with a resounding “no” when asked if he witnessed evidence of a crime connected to Ukraine during his time in the administration.

Perry also said that he was waiting on advice from his general counsel about whether or not he should comply with the House subpoena, and that they’d likely have a decision by the end of the day.

Perry’s role in the Ukrainian scandal has come into clearer focus lately, with a Wednesday report revealing that Trump directed Perry to consult with Giuliani on Ukrainian matters when the former returned from leading the U.S. delegation at Zelensky’s inauguration in May.

In addition, deputy assistant secretary of state responsible for Ukraine George Kent’s testimony this week highlighted Perry as one of the “three amigos” charged with handling all Ukrainian matters, while officials like Kent were sidelined.

Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a senior newswriter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast, based in New York City. A Philadelphia native, Kate graduated from Georgetown University and previously worked as a political reporter at the Southampton Press in New York.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: