GOP Infighting: Sen. Perdue Snaps At Rep. Massie For Derailing Disaster Relief Bill

Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) has had just about enough of members of his own party derailing the disaster relief bill in the House.

The subject of his ire Tuesday was Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), the second Republican to prevent the bill from passing (it has already passed in the Senate).

This is yet another example of politicians putting their own self-interest ahead of the national interest. It’s pathetic that some members have chosen this moment to grandstand & get into the national headlines. https://t.co/KodgZ1MhNL — David Perdue (@sendavidperdue) May 28, 2019

Massie, a member of the Freedom Caucus, did not immediately respond to TPM’s request for comment, but did explain his “no” vote on Twitter.

Passing an unbudgeted $19 billion spending bill without a vote of Congress is legislative malpractice. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) May 28, 2019

Another one of Massie’s peers expressed his displeasure soon after the vote.

Unfortunately, more clowns showed up today to once again delay disaster relief for the states and farmers devastated by the storms of 2018. This bill will pass the House next week, and President Trump will sign it. #GA08 — Rep. Austin Scott (@AustinScottGA08) May 28, 2019

Massie is following on the heels of Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), another Freedom Caucus member, who derailed the bill last Friday. Per CBS News, Roy cited the growing deficit and lack of border funding as reasons for his objection.

House leadership is currently trying to get the bill passed as a unanimous vote, which is why one member has the power to stall the process.

Per an NBC News reporter, they’ll try once more to usher the bill through this way before switching to a roll call vote.