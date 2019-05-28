Latest
Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the Chuck Hagel Forum in Global Leadership, on the campus of the University of Nebraska-Omaha, in Omaha, Neb., Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
1 hour ago
Biden Camp To Trump: You’re Siding With ‘Murderous Dictator’ Over Former Veep
2 hours ago
Trump’s Overseas Biden Insults Were A Bridge Too Far For Some Republicans
2 hours ago
Lindsey Graham Doesn’t Care What Joe Scarborough Thinks Of Him, Okay?
news

GOP Infighting: Sen. Perdue Snaps At Rep. Massie For Derailing Disaster Relief Bill

Zach Gibson/Getty Images North America
By
May 28, 2019 3:21 pm

Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) has had just about enough of members of his own party derailing the disaster relief bill in the House.

The subject of his ire Tuesday was Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), the second Republican to prevent the bill from passing (it has already passed in the Senate).

Massie, a member of the Freedom Caucus, did not immediately respond to TPM’s request for comment, but did explain his “no” vote on Twitter.

Another one of Massie’s peers expressed his displeasure soon after the vote.

Massie is following on the heels of Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), another Freedom Caucus member, who derailed the bill last Friday. Per CBS News, Roy cited the growing deficit and lack of border funding as reasons for his objection.

House leadership is currently trying to get the bill passed as a unanimous vote, which is why one member has the power to stall the process.

Per an NBC News reporter, they’ll try once more to usher the bill through this way before switching to a roll call vote.

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Senior Editor:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: