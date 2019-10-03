Latest
UNITED STATES - JUNE 12: Sens. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, right, and Ron Johnson R-Wis., arrive for the Republican Senate Policy luncheon at the National Republican Senatorial Committee on June 12, 2018. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Biden Called For Changes At Ukraine’s Prosecutor Office … And So Did 3 GOP Senators
Man In The Middle: Pence Is At The Heart Of The Ukraine Scandal Too
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 27: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks on the phone with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on the phone in the Oval Office of the White House June 27, 2017 in Washington, DC. President Trump congratulated Prime Minister Varadkar to become the new leader of Ireland. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Inside The Counternarratives Fueling Trump’s Global Pressure Campaign

Pentagon Says None Of Its Officials Were On Trump’s Ukraine Call

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford hold a media briefing at the Pentagon August 28, 2019. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
October 3, 2019 4:58 pm
The Department of Defense said on Thursday that its officials, including Defense Secretary Mark Esper, were not present during President Donald Trump’s call with the Ukrainian president.

“To my knowledge, no one from the Department of Defense was on that call,” Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman told reporters, per the Hill. “I specifically asked the secretary of Defense that question, and he was not on that call.”

“The secretary has an incredibly busy schedule and is working on a number of different issues at any one time,” the spokesman added. “He doesn’t spend most of his days sitting in on other people’s phone calls.”

According to the White House’s version of Trump’s call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump pressed the Ukrainian leader to dig up fabricated dirt on his political rival Joe Biden. When the Ukrainian president mentioned missile defense, Trump responded that he wanted the foreign leader to do him a “favor.”

The DOD spokesman also said the department’s general counsel has ordered Pentagon staffers to provide the Office of General Counsel all documents on Trump’s decision to withhold military aid to Ukraine around the time of the call.

“To me, it seems to be a fairly routine but proactive measure we’re taking,” he said.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
