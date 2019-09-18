Latest
Republican Pennsylvania State Senator Charged With Child Porn Possession

PA State Sen. Mike Folmer (R)
By
|
September 18, 2019 9:24 am
Pennsylvania Sen. Mike Folmer (R) was removed from his leadership role on the State Government Committee Tuesday night after being charged with possessing child pornography.

According to the Patriot-News, officials were tipped off when the social media site Tumblr detected an upload of child pornography on its platform. Law enforcement tracked the upload to Folmer’s home and found the porn saved on his phone.

Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati and Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman, both Republicans, released a joint statement.

“We are shocked to learn tonight of the allegations made against Senator Folmer,” they wrote. “We will fully cooperate with law enforcement regarding this deeply disturbing matter.

“Given the severity of these charges, Senator Folmer is immediately being removed as Chair of the Senate State Government Committee,” they continued. “Further action in response to these charges will be taken by Senate Leadership in the coming days.”

Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24) is a newswriter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast, based in New York City.
