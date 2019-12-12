Pence Won’t Declassify Details Of Zelensky Call, Despite Schiff’s Demands

Vice President Mike Pence will not declassify additional testimony provided to the House Intelligence Committee by his national security aide Jennifer Williams, claiming through his lawyer that the impeachment inquiry is over.

Williams turned over the information, which details a September 18 call between Pence and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, a week after she publicly testified.

Per Politico, Pence’s lawyer Matthew Morgan wrote a letter to House Intel Committee chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) saying that it “serves no purpose” to declassify the information at this point in the process.

Morgan also seemingly lashed out at Williams for sharing the testimony at all, adding that “the contents of a classified call with a foreign head of state should never have been discussed in an unclassified committee hearing or an unclassified deposition.”

Schiff wrote to Pence asking him to declassify the information on Friday, saying that there is no “legitimate” reason to keep the testimony a secret.

During her public testimony on that phone call, Williams characterized the conversation as a “very positive” followup to a meeting, and said that there was no mention of the investigations.