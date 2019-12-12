Pence Won’t Declassify Details Of Zelensky Call, Despite Schiff’s Demands

Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 18: U.S. President Donald Trump (R) speaks to members of the media as Vice President Mike Pence listens (L) during a lunch with service members at the Roosevelt Room of the White House July 18, 2017 in Washington, DC. President Trump took questions from the press and discussed on health care. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 18: U.S. Vice President Mike Pence listens as President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media during a lunch with armed service members at the Roosevelt Room of the White House July 18, 2017 in Washington, DC. President Trump took questions from the press and discussed the status of the healthcare legislation. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
By
|
December 12, 2019 8:47 a.m.
Vice President Mike Pence will not declassify additional testimony provided to the House Intelligence Committee by his national security aide Jennifer Williams, claiming through his lawyer that the impeachment inquiry is over.

Williams turned over the information, which details a September 18 call between Pence and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, a week after she publicly testified.

Per Politico, Pence’s lawyer Matthew Morgan wrote a letter to House Intel Committee chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) saying that it “serves no purpose” to declassify the information at this point in the process.

Morgan also seemingly lashed out at Williams for sharing the testimony at all, adding that “the contents of a classified call with a foreign head of state should never have been discussed in an unclassified committee hearing or an unclassified deposition.”

Schiff wrote to Pence asking him to declassify the information on Friday, saying that there is no “legitimate” reason to keep the testimony a secret.

During her public testimony on that phone call, Williams characterized the conversation as a “very positive” followup to a meeting, and said that there was no mention of the investigations.

Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a senior newswriter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast, based in New York City. A Philadelphia native, Kate graduated from Georgetown University and previously worked as a political reporter at the Southampton Press in New York.
