Pence Says He And His Wife Will Be Tested For Coronavirus After Staffer Tests Positive

Vice President Mike Pence said on Saturday that he and his wife Karen will be tested for COVID-19 after one of his staffers came down with the illness.

“Given the unique position that I have as vice president and as the leader of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, both I and my wife will be tested for the coronavirus later this afternoon,” Pence told reporters during a White House press briefing.

The vice president said that neither he nor President Donald Trump had direct contact with the staffer.

Pence’s office had announced on Friday that the staff member tested positive for the coronavirus. Marc Short, Pence’s chief of staff, said that the staffer had not been in the office since Monday.

