Pence Tells America To ‘Spend More Time On Your Knees Than On The Internet’

Vice President Mike Pence gave some advice on Tuesday that led to a headline he probably wasn’t asking for.

According to the Washington Times, Pence was holding a Q&A with the conservative group Alliance Defending Freedom when he began discussing the backlash over his wife working at a school that bans LGBTQ students and faculty.

Pence’s detractors needn’t worry about incurring his wrath over their reaction to his wife’s job, however. “Forgiveness is a great gift,” the vice president proclaimed.

But Pence’s “number one” piece of advice on dealing with criticism was this: “Spend more time on your knees than on the internet.”

Some Twitter users were quick to spot the innuendo:

I'm confused, you don't want us in your office, but you want us on our knees? https://t.co/SKQUbZrTw6 — Lyz Lenz (@lyzl) August 6, 2019

lmao this headline https://t.co/ZcPIX9NNaa — Alana Horowitz Satlin (@achorowitz) August 6, 2019

Listen to the vice president, y'all. https://t.co/jx6BU0iEcB — The Advocate (@TheAdvocateMag) August 6, 2019

It’s not the first time Pence has delivered an innuendo-adjacent quote: