Pence Tells America To ‘Spend More Time On Your Knees Than On The Internet’

ABINGDON, VA - OCTOBER 14: U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a campaign rally for gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie, R-VA, at the Washington County Fairgrounds on October 14, 2017 in Abingdon, Virginia. Virginia voters head to the polls on Nov. 7. (Photo by Sara D. Davis/Getty Images)
Sara D. Davis/Getty Images North America
By
August 6, 2019 5:29 pm
Vice President Mike Pence gave some advice on Tuesday that led to a headline he probably wasn’t asking for.

According to the Washington Times, Pence was holding a Q&A with the conservative group Alliance Defending Freedom when he began discussing the backlash over his wife working at a school that bans LGBTQ students and faculty.

Pence’s detractors needn’t worry about incurring his wrath over their reaction to his wife’s job, however. “Forgiveness is a great gift,” the vice president proclaimed.

But Pence’s “number one” piece of advice on dealing with criticism was this: “Spend more time on your knees than on the internet.”

Some Twitter users were quick to spot the innuendo:

It’s not the first time Pence has delivered an innuendo-adjacent quote:

