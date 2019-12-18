Pence Away From Washington As Impeachment Comes To A Head. It’s Not The First Time.

Perfect timing.

Amid the House of Representatives debating articles of impeachment against President Trump, his vice president was nowhere to be found — well, at least not in Washington.

According to a CNN report Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence slammed the impeachment process while at an event in Michigan. President Trump is scheduled to rally in the state later Wednesday.

Pence thanked the crowd for coming out “on a blustery Michigan day” and also acknowledged that it’s “a day when there’s a lot of bluster in Washington, D.C. as well,” according to CNN.

“When this President stands up to the do-nothing Democrats, their endless investigations, and their partisan impeachment, we stand with President Donald Trump,” Pence said, according to CNN.

Pence jokingly added that “it’s great to be with so many friends today, and to be out of Washington, D.C.” while calling the House’s impeachment vote a “disgrace.”

“Truthfully, friends, what’s happening on Capitol Hill is a disgrace,” Pence said, according to CNN. “The first day of this administration, Democrats in Washington have been trying to overturn the results of the last election, and they’re back at it again today with their partisan impeachment vote.”

It’s not the first time Pence happened to be out of town right as the impeachment process ramped up. Last month, Pence departed Washington as European Union Ambassador Gordon Sondland testified before House investigators, implicating the vice president and a slew of other Trump administration officials in the Ukraine scheme.