Pence Doesn’t Know If Trump Has Been Tested For Coronavirus

US Vice President Mike Pence speaks about the coronavirus alongside President Donald Trump and members of the Coronavirus Task Force in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, DC, March 9, 202... US Vice President Mike Pence speaks about the coronavirus alongside President Donald Trump and members of the Coronavirus Task Force in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, DC, March 9, 2020. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
March 9, 2020 7:08 p.m.
Vice President Mike Pence couldn’t confirm whether President Trump has been tested for coronavirus during a task force briefing at the White House Monday.

After telling reporters that he has not been tested for the coronavirus, Pence was asked about whether Trump has been tested.

Pence responded that he’ll be “sure to get you an answer to that.”

“I honestly don’t know answer to the question, but we’ll refer that question and we will get you an answer from the White House physician very quickly,” Pence said.

Over the past two days, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ), Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) announced that they were self-quarantining after coming in contact with an attendee at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) less than two weeks ago who later tested positive for coronavirus.

In recent days, Collins and Gaetz were also in contact with Trump, with Gaetz flying on Air Force One and riding in the President’s car earlier Monday.

Watch Pence’s remarks below:

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
