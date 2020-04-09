Pence Won’t Let Health Experts Appear On CNN Because Network Doesn’t Air Full Briefings

Latest
Vice President Mike Pence is reportedly banning top health experts from appearing on CNN in an effort to pressure the network into airing the daily White House coronavirus task force briefings in full.

According to a CNN report Thursday morning, Pence’s office will only permit experts such as Dr. Deborah Birx and Dr. Anthony Fauci to appear on the network on the condition that it airs the portion of the briefings featuring the vice president and other coronavirus task force members.

CNN typically only broadcasts the first part of the briefing when President Trump takes questions from reporters in real-time, which sometimes includes responses from health experts. The network often ends its live broadcast of the briefing to air its analysis of Trump’s latest remarks.

A CNN executive cited the extensive length of the briefings, which have run past two hours, as a reason for why the network often cuts out of it after Trump leaves the podium.

Within the last seven days, Pence’s office has declined to make public health experts available for interviews on CNN. The network also noted that Fauci, Birx, FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn and Surgeon General Jerome Adams have appeared on news networks NBC, CBS, ABC and Fox in the past week.

“When you guys cover the briefings with the health officials then you can expect them back on your air,” a Pence spokesperson told CNN.

TPM reached out to Pence’s office and CNN for comment. We will update this post if we hear back.

