Latest
1 hour ago
Inside the Trump Administration’s Decision to Leave the World Health Organization
2 hours ago
Judge Rejects DOJ’s Emergency Request To Halt Bolton Book Release
3 hours ago
Nadler To Invite Berman To Testify After Barr Attempts To Fire Him In Friday Night Massacre Gone Awry

Pence Bends Over Backwards To Avoid Saying Black Lives Matter

Vice President Mike Pence meets with Prime Minister Boris Johnson inside 10 Downing Street on September 5, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)
By
|
June 20, 2020 12:48 p.m.

Vice President Mike Pence refused to say Black lives matter on Friday, aka Juneteenth, amid the growing movement against anti-Black police brutality sparked by the killing of George Floyd.

During an interview on ABC 6, anchor Brian Taff pressed Pence on whether he would explicitly say “Black lives matter,” which most Republicans have refused to do.

The vice president described Floyd’s death as a “tragedy,” then dodged Taff’s question.

“In this nation, especially on Juneteenth, we celebrate the fact that from the founding of this nation, we cherish the ideal that all, all of us, are created equal and endowed by our creator with certain unalienable rights,” Pence said.

“And so all lives matter in a very real sense,” he told Taff.

The anchor pointed out the importance of recognizing Black lives specifically given how it was uniquely anti-Black systemic racism that led to the killings of Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and other African-American victims of violent policing.

“To say the words is an acknowledgment that Black lives also matter at a time in this country when it appears that there’s a segment of our society that doesn’t agree,” Taff said. “So why will you not say those words?”

“Well, I don’t accept the fact, Brian, that there’s a segment of American society that disagrees in the preciousness and importance of every human life,” Pence replied.

Still refusing to state that Black lives matter, the vice president instead praised President Donald Trump’s “action” on police reform and said his administration is “absolutely determined to improve the lives of our African-American citizens.”

“And yet, one final time, you won’t say the words,” Taff responded. “And we understand your explanation.”

Introducing
The TPM Journalism Fund: A New Way To Support TPM
We're launching the TPM Journalism Fund as an additional way for readers and members to support TPM. Every dollar contributed goes toward:
  • -Hiring More Journalists
  • -Providing free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • -Supporting independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE Learn More
Are you experiencing financial hardship?
Apply for a free community-supported membership
Are you a student?
Apply for a free student membership
Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30