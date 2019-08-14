Pence’s Trusty Spokeswoman Will Move To Defense Dept Next Month

Latest
August 14, 2019 7:56 am
Vice President Mike Pence’s longtime spokeswoman Alyssa Farah will leave the Veep’s office at the end of the month for the Pentagon, the Washington Post reported. 

Farah has been Pence’s press secretary for two years, a lifetime in the Trump-era, and his communications director for the past six months as well. She’s previously worked as the spokesperson for the House Freedom Caucus and as Rep. Mark Meadows’ communication director.

Farah will join the newly confirmed Defense Secretary Mark Esper at the Pentagon and told the Post she plans to hold “frequent” briefings, in the Post’s words.

