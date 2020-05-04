Latest
42 mins ago
Trump Whines That He’s ‘Treated Worse’ Than The Assassinated Abraham Lincoln
15 hours ago
As Lockdowns Ease, Some Countries Report New Infection Peaks
ALBANY, NY - MAY 01: New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during his daily press briefing on May 1, 2020 in Albany, New York. Cuomo stated that New York will eliminate deductibles for mental health services for frontline workers. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images)
15 hours ago
Cuomo: New York Will Join Northeastern States To Form Supply Chain To Combat COVID

Pence Admits He Should’ve Worn A Mask During Mayo Clinic Tour

Vice President Mike Pence speaks during the daily briefing on the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, at the Rose Garden of the White House on April 15, 2020. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
By
|
May 4, 2020 8:55 a.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

Vice President Mike Pence acknowledged on Sunday that he should’ve worn a protective mask last Thursday when he visited the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

“I didn’t think it was necessary, but I should have worn a mask at the Mayo Clinic,” Pence said during a virtual Fox News town hall at the Lincoln Memorial with President Donald Trump.

The vice president pointed out that he wore a mask as he was touring the General Motors Plant in Kokomo, Indiana the day after his visit to the clinic.

Pence came under fire last week after photos of him bare-faced at the clinic, which has a policy requiring everyone inside the facility to wear masks amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Second Lady Karen Pence said several days later that her husband did not feel it was necessary to wear a mask because he had tested negative for COVID-19.

She also claimed the vice president was unaware of the policy before his visit.

However, the Mayo Clinic said it had, in fact, informed the vice president of its requirement beforehand.

“Mayo shared the masking policy with the VP’s office,” a spokesperson for the clinic said.

Watch Pence below:

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30