Latest
27 mins ago
Schiff Lambasts Barr, DOJ For Interfering In Whistleblower Complaint
55 mins ago
Tony Blinken On Trump-Ukraine Call: ‘This Is Worse Than We Feared’
1 hour ago
Trump Grasps At Fox News’ Dismissal Of White House’s Ukraine Call Memo

Pelosi: WH’s Ukraine Call Memo ‘Confirms The Need For An Impeachment Inquiry’

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during an event at the Atlantic Festival on September 24, 2019. (Photo credit: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images)
By
|
September 25, 2019 1:05 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Wednesday doubled down on her decision to launch impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump after reading the White House’s memo on his call with Ukraine.

“The release of the notes of the call by the White House confirms that the President engaged in behavior that undermines the integrity of our elections, the dignity of the office he holds and our national security,” Pelosi said in a statement. “The President has tried to make lawlessness a virtue in America and now is exporting it abroad.”

Pointing to the White House’s own memo documenting Trump’s demand that the president of Ukraine investigate Biden, Pelosi said that Trump either “does not know the weight of his words or he does not care about ethics or his constitutional responsibilities.”

“The transcript and the Justice Department’s acting in a rogue fashion in being complicit in the President’s lawlessness confirm the need for an impeachment inquiry,” the House speaker continued. “Clearly, the Congress must act.”

Per the White House’s disclaimer in the document, the record of the call is not a verbatim transcript.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: