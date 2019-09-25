Pelosi: WH’s Ukraine Call Memo ‘Confirms The Need For An Impeachment Inquiry’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Wednesday doubled down on her decision to launch impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump after reading the White House’s memo on his call with Ukraine.

“The release of the notes of the call by the White House confirms that the President engaged in behavior that undermines the integrity of our elections, the dignity of the office he holds and our national security,” Pelosi said in a statement. “The President has tried to make lawlessness a virtue in America and now is exporting it abroad.”

Pointing to the White House’s own memo documenting Trump’s demand that the president of Ukraine investigate Biden, Pelosi said that Trump either “does not know the weight of his words or he does not care about ethics or his constitutional responsibilities.”

“The transcript and the Justice Department’s acting in a rogue fashion in being complicit in the President’s lawlessness confirm the need for an impeachment inquiry,” the House speaker continued. “Clearly, the Congress must act.”

Per the White House’s disclaimer in the document, the record of the call is not a verbatim transcript.