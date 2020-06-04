Pelosi Wants Trump To Give Her List Of All Agencies Involved In Policing DC Unrest

Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 04: U.S. Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) holds up a letter to President Trump asking for an explanation of the use of the military on Black Lives Matter protesters outside of the W... WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 04: U.S. Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) holds up a letter to President Trump asking for an explanation of the use of the military on Black Lives Matter protesters outside of the White House during a weekly news conference on June 4, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
June 4, 2020 4:50 p.m.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Thursday raised alarm at federal law enforcement operating in Washington, D.C. without identifying themselves, and she wrote to President Trump for a list of every agency involved in policing the nation’s capital.

“We are concerned about the increased militarization and lack of clarity that may increase chaos.” Pelosi wrote in the letter to Trump. “I am writing to request a full list of the agencies involved and clarifications of the roles and responsibilities of the troops and federal law enforcement resources operating in the city.”

Pelosi’s letter demanding transparency comes after protesters and reporters have complained about uncomfortable encounters with unidentified police in various uniforms on the streets of Washington, D.C. and elsewhere, where law enforcement personnel fail to wear badges, identifying insignia or name plates. 

Dan Friedman, a national security reporter at Mother Jones, tweeted the image of a cluster of otherwise unidentified law enforcement personnel who provided vague affiliation with “the Department of Justice.”

Protesters and members of the press in Washington have been met with armed riot officers with affiliations of uncertain origin and a refusal to distinguish themselves or their role in the show of force mandated by President Trump.

Mike Valerio, a reporter for the CBS affiliate in D.C., tweeted on Wednesday that a group of riot officers refused to identify themselves. They were later identified as officers from the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Attorney General Bill Barr, who was tasked by Trump to manage law enforcement response to the protests, said many of the unidentified officers were members of Special Operations Response Teams deployed by the Bureau. He added that these teams are “used frequently for emergency response and in emergency situations in either civil disturbances or hurricanes or other things like that.”

The Drug Enforcement Administration is another example of a department that has undergone reassignment for the purposes of quelling protests and unrest over police brutality. In a document first reported by BuzzFeed News, the department was given permission to expand its investigations typically focused on drug-related crimes to the investigation of protest-related criminal activity. 

Pelosi is expected to deliver a police reform bill drafted by members of the Congressional Black Caucus on Monday.

Read Pelosi’s letter below:

 

Author Headshot
Zoë Richards is a TPM newswriter based in New York. Previously, she reported on local politics in Kampala, Uganda, wrote about sustainability from a think-tank in Paris, France, and has pursued documentary and broadcast news projects closer to home. She holds a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
