Report: Pelosi Wants Impeachment Inquiry To Focus On Ukraine Scandal Only

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during an event at the Atlantic Festival in Washington, DC on September 24, 2019. (Photo credit: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images)
By
|
September 25, 2019 6:00 pm
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) reportedly wants Democrats to keep a narrow scope on their impeachment inquiry efforts.

The Washington Post reported on Wednesday that Pelosi and other Democratic leaders believe the impeachment inquiry ought to be confined to the scandal over President Donald Trump’s call with the president of Ukraine.

Pelosi reportedly believes this strategy will present a simpler argument for impeachment to the public and also prevent inquiries from getting entangled in never-ending legal battles a la Trump’s tax returns.

This would mean the House’s investigations into Trump’s alleged self-dealing and obstruction of justice may not be included in the impeachment efforts, though the Post reported that the Democrats ended the meeting without making a final decision on the matter.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
