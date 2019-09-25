Report: Pelosi Wants Impeachment Inquiry To Focus On Ukraine Scandal Only

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) reportedly wants Democrats to keep a narrow scope on their impeachment inquiry efforts.

The Washington Post reported on Wednesday that Pelosi and other Democratic leaders believe the impeachment inquiry ought to be confined to the scandal over President Donald Trump’s call with the president of Ukraine.

Pelosi reportedly believes this strategy will present a simpler argument for impeachment to the public and also prevent inquiries from getting entangled in never-ending legal battles a la Trump’s tax returns.

This would mean the House’s investigations into Trump’s alleged self-dealing and obstruction of justice may not be included in the impeachment efforts, though the Post reported that the Democrats ended the meeting without making a final decision on the matter.