Pelosi Jabs Trump With A New Nickname Amid Slamming His COVID-19 Response

UNITED STATES - JULY 21: Larry Kudlow, White House economic adviser, leaves the Senate Republican Policy luncheon in Hart Building on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
By
|
July 26, 2020 3:26 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Sunday coined a new nickname for President Trump for his handling of the coronavirus crisis as cases continue surging throughout the country.

After saying that Congress “can’t go home” until there is agreement on the next coronavirus relief package during an interview on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” Pelosi took a cue from the President on his name-calling habit by dubbing him “Mr. Make Matters Worse” as she criticized his downplaying of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“He has made matters worse from the start — delay, denial, it’s a hoax, it’ll go away magically, it’s a miracle, and all the rest — and we’re in this situation,” Pelosi said, before taking aim at Trump for repeatedly expressing his hope that the coronavirus will someday disappear “like a miracle.”

Shortly before Pelosi’s interview on CBS aired, Trump name-called Pelosi in a Sunday morning tweet.

Pelosi went on to slam Trump for demanding that schools reopen amid spikes in coronavirus cases nationwide.

“The best way to send our children to school is to fund it,” Pelosi said. “That takes money, that’s in the HEROES Act.”

Watch Pelosi’s remarks below:

