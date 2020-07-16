Pelosi: Trump Is ‘Like A Man Who Refuses To Ask For Directions’ On COVID-19

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) piled on her criticism of President Trump’s handling of the coronavirus crisis during a press conference on Thursday.

After railing against Trump’s decision-making on COVID-19, Pelosi compared Trump to “a man who refuses to ask for directions” when it comes to the pandemic.

“All of the answers are there — the scientists have the answers. We know that testing, tracing, treating, distancing, masking, sanitation can stop the spread of this virus,” Pelosi said. “And yet the President continues to go down the wrong path and refuses to ask for directions from scientists who know better than any of us.”

Pelosi’s remarks come as the CDC reported that as of Tuesday, COVID-19 cases have surged nationally with three states each reporting more than 50,000 new coronavirus cases in the last seven days.

The House speaker has also spent the past week blasting the Trump administration and Republicans on several issues related to its handling of the COVID-19 outbreak.

On Sunday, Pelosi called out Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’ interview on CNN pushing for the reopening of schools amid surging cases of the coronavirus nationwide for being a “malfeasance dereliction of duty.”

Pelosi also went after Republicans the day after for refusing extra spending on COVID-19 relief efforts as Congress works to hammer out a new bipartisan package addressing the dire economic effects of the pandemic.

