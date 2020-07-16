Pelosi: Trump Is ‘Like A Man Who Refuses To Ask For Directions’ On COVID-19

Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 15: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) urges the Senate to pass the Heroes Act during a news conference in the Rayburn Room at the U.S. Capitol July 15, 2020 in Washington, DC. In addition... WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 15: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) urges the Senate to pass the Heroes Act during a news conference in the Rayburn Room at the U.S. Capitol July 15, 2020 in Washington, DC. In addition to demanding that the Senate pass additional financial aid legislation to blunt the effects of 40 million jobs lost due to the pandemic, Pelosi also demanded that President Donald Trump enact the Defense Production Act in order to produce more personal protective equipment that would help keep people safe from COVID-19. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
July 16, 2020 12:30 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) piled on her criticism of President Trump’s handling of the coronavirus crisis during a press conference on Thursday.

After railing against Trump’s decision-making on COVID-19, Pelosi compared Trump to “a man who refuses to ask for directions” when it comes to the pandemic.

“All of the answers are there — the scientists have the answers. We know that testing, tracing, treating, distancing, masking, sanitation can stop the spread of this virus,” Pelosi said. “And yet the President continues to go down the wrong path and refuses to ask for directions from scientists who know better than any of us.”

Pelosi’s remarks come as the CDC reported that as of Tuesday, COVID-19 cases have surged nationally with three states each reporting more than 50,000 new coronavirus cases in the last seven days.

The House speaker has also spent the past week blasting the Trump administration and Republicans on several issues related to its handling of the COVID-19 outbreak.

On Sunday, Pelosi called out Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’ interview on CNN pushing for the reopening of schools amid surging cases of the coronavirus nationwide for being a “malfeasance dereliction of duty.”

Pelosi also went after Republicans the day after for refusing extra spending on COVID-19 relief efforts as Congress works to hammer out a new bipartisan package addressing the dire economic effects of the pandemic.

Watch Pelosi’s remarks below:

Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
