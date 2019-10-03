Pelosi: Trump Is ‘Almost Not Worth’ Impeaching, But Dems Must Defend Constitution

Latest
October 3, 2019
During a call with House Democrats on Wednesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) lamented to her colleagues that President Trump is “almost not worth” impeaching.

But the Constitution is more than worth defending, she said, according to Politico Playbook. 

“I do think that this is a moment beyond Donald Trump. He’s almost not worth it, to do an impeachment, because he is so what he is, but the Constitution is worth it, and our democracy is worth it, and our ‘Republic, if we can keep it’ is worth it,” she reportedly said.

On Wednesday morning, Pelosi and House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-CA) held a relatively news-free press conference, updating reporters on their impeachment inquiry efforts. Trump rage-tweeted at the two top Democrats throughout the press conference and notably called their impeachment probe “BULLSHIT.” He spent the rest of his time in public alongside the president of Finland on Wednesday spouting an unhinged level of fury over the inquiry and the press’ coverage of it.

Nicole Lafond
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
