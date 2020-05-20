Pelosi Says Trump Is Like A Child Who ‘Comes In With Doggy Doo On His Shoes’

Latest
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is still putting President Trump in the doghouse.

Just two days after slamming “morbidly obese” Trump following his claim that he had been taking the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine to prevent contracting COVID-19, Pelosi further threw the President under the bus when asked Wednesday morning about his tweets stoking a baseless right-wing conspiracy alleging MSNBC host Joe Scarborough of a grave crime.

“You are asking me about the appropriateness of the actions of this President of the United States?” Pelosi said, sounding exasperated. “So completely inappropriate in so many ways that it’s almost a given.”

Pelosi then compared Trump to “a child who comes in with mud on their pants or something” after playing outdoors.

“He comes in with doggy doo on his shoes, and everybody who works with him has that on their shoes, too, for a very long time to come,” Pelosi said.

Pelosi went on to argue that Trump repeatedly says things that are “inappropriate” for a president, such as his remarks on women and that he plays to a “market” for insulting comments.

Watch Pelosi’s remarks below:

