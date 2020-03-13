Pelosi Says She Has Deal With Trump Admin On COVID-19 Package

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday evening that she reached an agreement with the Trump administration on a package of legislative measures that would address the coronavirus outbreak.

Pelosi had announced plans earlier Friday that the House would vote on the set of proposals Democrats were pushing. But President Trump and House Republicans in the hours after that announcement signaled that they weren’t yet bought in on in the legislation, called the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who had been tasked with leading the negotiations with the House, had several phone calls throughout the afternoon, according to Pelosi’s spokesperson. The Friday evening push to secure an agreement the administration supported culminated with a Mnuchin Oval Office meeting with Trump to get the President’s sign-off, CNN reported.

“We are proud to have reached an agreement with the Administration to resolve outstanding challenges, and now will soon pass the Families First Coronavirus Response Act,” Pelosi said in a letter to Democratic House members that was released soon after the meeting

The exact details of the new deal are still unknown and the letter’s summary of the proposals was very similar to what Pelosi previously put forward: paid family leave, additional food program assistance, expended unemployment insurance and increased federal funding for Medicaid.

President Trump, who refused to support the bill at a press conference earlier Friday, has not yet expressed his public support for the agreement Pelosi says she has worked out with the administration. A senior administration official told the New York Times that Trump would tweet about the agreement soon.

It is also unclear whether the the Senate will now be more inclined to adopt the House’s legislation, after Senate Republicans this week showed extreme skepticism to what House Democrats were proposing.

Read Pelosi’s full letter below: