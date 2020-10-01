Latest
2 mins ago
Proud Boys Chat Networks See Surge In New Users Following Trump’s Debate-Night Shoutout
44 mins ago
Trump Baffled That Racist Dogwhistling Isn’t Scaring Suburban Women Into Voting For Him
1 hour ago
Ex-Trump National Security Adviser: ‘Condemning White Supremacists Should Be A Layup’

Pelosi Torches Trump’s Unhinged Debate Performance

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 27: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol, May 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. Pelosi and her Democratic House colleagues discussed the recently... WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 27: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol, May 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. Pelosi and her Democratic House colleagues discussed the recently passed House bill "The Heroes Act" and criticized the Trump administration's lack of a plan for nationwide coronavirus testing. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
October 1, 2020 11:58 a.m.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Thursday ripped President Donald Trump’s debate performance earlier this week, saying it demonstrated that the President has “no respect for the office he holds.”

Pelosi chastised Trump’s refusal on Tuesday to condemn white supremacists, a move that both Republican and Democratic lawmakers criticized.

“What we saw that night was authenticity on both sides of the stage,” Pelosi said. “The President, authentically a bully. Joe Biden, authentically a decent person, who cares about America’s working families.” 

The speaker suggested that the President’s behavior during the debate debased a forum that was intended to be a rigorous “exchange of ideas.”

“This is something quite different,” Pelosi said, accusing President Trump of “undermining our institutions, undermining our democracy.” 

In August, Pelosi had advised against Biden debating Trump, saying that the Democratic nominee shouldn’t “dignify” a debate with the President because he had little respect for facts.

“They are not supposed to be about skulduggery on the part of somebody who has no respect for the office he holds, much less the democratic process,” Pelosi said at the time.

During an MSNBC interview on Wednesday, Pelosi had called Trump’s debate performance a “political nervous breakdown, a meltdown.”

A number of Trump allies and aides appear to agree with that assessment, suggesting that Trump’s strategy on Tuesday only weakened his campaign against Biden.

Author Headshot
Zoë Richards is a TPM newswriter based in New York. Previously, she reported on local politics in Kampala, Uganda, wrote about sustainability from a think-tank in Paris, France, and has pursued documentary and broadcast news projects closer to home. She holds a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30