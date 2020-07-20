Pelosi To Trump: You’re Getting Kicked Out If You Lose The Race Whether You Like It Or Not

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Monday morning wasn’t having it with President Donald Trump’s refusal to say whether he’ll accept the election results in November should he lose to his Democratic rival Joe Biden.

“The fact is, whether he knows it yet or not, he will be leaving,” Pelosi told MSNBC “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski. “Just because he might not want to move out of the White House doesn’t mean we won’t have an inauguration ceremony to inaugurate a duly elected president of the United States.

The House speaker pointed out that winning an election goes beyond literally living in the White House.

“There is a process,” she said. “It has nothing to do with the certain occupant of the White House doesn’t feel like moving and has to be fumigated out of there.”

On Sunday, Trump told Fox News host Chris Wallace that mail-in voting will “rig” the election (in reality, voting by mail does not lead election fraud) and hinted at rejecting the outcome of the race if Biden beats him.

“I have to see,” Trump said. “I’m not going to just say yes.”

Watch Pelosi below:

