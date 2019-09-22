Pelosi Threatens ‘Whole New Stage Of Investigation’ If Admin Keeps Blocking Whistleblower

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi warned on Sunday that President Donald Trump’s administration continued obstruction of a whistleblower’s complaint to Congress would lead to a “whole new stage of investigation.”

Pelosi issued a memo to House representatives regarding the upcoming testimony of acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire, who has refused to give the House Intelligence Committee the whistleblower’s complaint about Trump’s alleged “promise” to a foreign leader.

“At that time, we expect [Maguire] to obey the law and turn over the whistleblower’s full complaint to the Committee,” Pelosi wrote. “We also expect that he will establish a path for the whistleblower to speak directly to the House and Senate Intelligence Committees as required by law.”

The House speaker blasted the Trump administration for “endangering our national security” by preventing the Intelligence Community Inspector General from turning over the complaint.

“If the Administration persists in blocking this whistleblower from disclosing to Congress a serious possible breach of constitutional duties by the President, they will be entering a grave new chapter of lawlessness which will take us into a whole new stage of investigation,” Pelosi concluded.

The memo hints at a more forceful response to Trump’s conduct, though the House speaker has repeatedly pushed back against launching impeachment proceedings against the President.