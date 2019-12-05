Latest
17 mins ago
Pelosi Directs House Judiciary Dems To Proceed With Articles Of Impeachment
50 mins ago
Convinced He’ll Get A Fair Trial In The Senate, Trump Goads Dems To Impeach Him ‘Fast’
1 hour ago
Biden Capitalizes On World Leaders Mocking Trump With New Ad

‘Are You Ready?’: Pelosi Surveys Caucus Ahead Of Impeachment Announcement Thursday

MADRID, SPAIN - DECEMBER 02: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrives to speak to the media with a U.S. Congressional delegation at the opening day of the UNFCCC COP25 climate conference on December 2, 2019 in Madrid,... MADRID, SPAIN - DECEMBER 02: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrives to speak to the media with a U.S. Congressional delegation at the opening day of the UNFCCC COP25 climate conference on December 2, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. The conference brings together world leaders, climate activists, NGOs, indigenous people and others together for two weeks in an effort to focus global policy makers on concrete steps for heading off a further rise in global temperatures. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
December 5, 2019 8:21 a.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Ahead of her Thursday morning announcement on the status of the impeachment inquiry, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has been quietly surveying her colleagues on what should be included in articles of impeachment, CNN reported. 

During a closed door meeting on Wednesday — staff were not allowed in and lawmakers were required to leave their phones outside the room — Pelosi asked her colleagues: “Are you ready?”

According to two sources familiar with the meeting who spoke to CNN, lawmakers in the room answered out loud with a resounding “Yes.” Pelosi reportedly told her colleagues to be aware of how their messaging might impact members from more vulnerable districts and sought input on how articles of impeachment might be structured.

How the articles look is ultimately up to Pelosi, but Democrats are reportedly considering abuse of power and bribery, obstruction of Congress and obstruction of justice, according to CNN.

Pelosi is scheduled to make her announcement at 9:00 a.m. ET Thursday.

Author Headshot
Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is a senior newswriter for TPM based in New York. She has a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Illinois.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: