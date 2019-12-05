‘Are You Ready?’: Pelosi Surveys Caucus Ahead Of Impeachment Announcement Thursday

Ahead of her Thursday morning announcement on the status of the impeachment inquiry, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has been quietly surveying her colleagues on what should be included in articles of impeachment, CNN reported.

During a closed door meeting on Wednesday — staff were not allowed in and lawmakers were required to leave their phones outside the room — Pelosi asked her colleagues: “Are you ready?”

According to two sources familiar with the meeting who spoke to CNN, lawmakers in the room answered out loud with a resounding “Yes.” Pelosi reportedly told her colleagues to be aware of how their messaging might impact members from more vulnerable districts and sought input on how articles of impeachment might be structured.

How the articles look is ultimately up to Pelosi, but Democrats are reportedly considering abuse of power and bribery, obstruction of Congress and obstruction of justice, according to CNN.

Pelosi is scheduled to make her announcement at 9:00 a.m. ET Thursday.