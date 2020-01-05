Pelosi Slams Trump Admin’s Classified Notification Of Iran Strike To Congress

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Saturday night blasted the Trump administration’s decision to classify its formal notification of its assassination of top Iranian military leader Qasem Soleimani to Congress.

“This classified War Powers Act notification delivered to Congress raises more questions than it answers,” Pelosi said in an official statement. “This document prompts serious and urgent questions about the timing, manner and justification of the Administration’s decision to engage in hostilities against Iran.”

The Democratic leader raised concerns over the secretive nature of the document, which “suggests that the Congress and the American people are being left in the dark about our national security.”

“The Trump Administration’s provocative, escalatory and disproportionate military engagement continues to put servicemembers [sic], diplomats and citizens of America and our allies in danger,” said Pelosi.

She called on the administration to work with Congress and hammer out a “bonafide de-escalatory strategy that prevents further violence.”

On Friday, U.S. forces killed Soleimani via drone strike on Trump’s orders. The President claimed the Iranian military leader posed an “imminent” threat to U.S. security, though he and the administration have yet to provide evidence of such a threat.