Pelosi Slams McConnell’s Latest Coronavirus Package, Says It’s A ‘Non-Starter’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) shot down Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) latest emergency response package to the COVID-19 outbreak on Friday.

“As you know, Senator McConnell has released his proposal for a third coronavirus response package, which is not at all pro-worker and puts corporations ahead of working people,” Pelosi wrote in a letter to her Democratic colleagues. “As written, it is a non-starter.”

The Democratic leader added that the new bill must “put money directly into the hands of those who need it most.”

McConnell unveiled Senate Republicans’ package on Thursday. Under the proposal, individuals would receive cash payments of up to $1,200, while couples would receive up to $2,400. The payments begin to phase out for those earning $75,000.

However, only $600 would go to those with no federal tax liability. Per the Washington Post, the bill would not assist approximately 22 million Americans who are making less than $40,000.

Additionally, the bill does not address the issue of corporations using bailout funds for stock buybacks.

Lawmakers are slated to continue negotiations over the bill on Saturday.