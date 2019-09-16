Pelosi And Schumer Apply Pressure On Universal Background Checks

Latest
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) told President Donald Trump Sunday that anything short of the universal background check bill passed by the House “will not get the job done.”

According to Politico, the two promised a joint Rose Garden appearance if the President pushed Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to pass it in the Senate.

Trump has also floated interest in red flag laws, and has been in communication with Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chris Murphy (D-CN) and Pat Toomey (R-PA).

McConnell has made clear that he won’t allow any legislation on the floor without an ironclad promise of support from Trump, and is well aware of the President’s fickleness on gun control particularly.

Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a newswriter for TPM
