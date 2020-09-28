Latest
1 min ago
Trump Tries To Distract On Eve Of Debate With Whiplash-Inducing Tweets
2 hours ago
Neal Jabs Trump For Having ‘Gamed Tax Code To His Advantage’ After NYT Report
NATIONAL HARBOR, MD - FEBRUARY 28: Donald Trump Jr., son of President Donald Trump, speaks on stage during the Conservative Political Action Conference 2020 (CPAC) hosted by the American Conservative Union on February 28, 2020 in National Harbor, MD. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Donald Trump Jr.
2 hours ago
Don Jr. Accuses NYT Of Publishing Trump Tax Bombshell To Give Biden ‘Attack Line’ Before Debate

Pelosi Says Trump’s Massive Debt Is A ‘National Security’ Concern

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks to reporters during her weekly press conference at the US Capitol on August 27, 2020. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)
By
|
September 28, 2020 12:58 p.m.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) sounded the alarm on Monday over the New York Times’ report on President Donald Trump’s tax returns showing mountains of debt and shady tax schemes that allowed him to pay as a little as $750 in taxes in 2016 and 2017.

“This president appears to have over $400 million in debt, $420 million in debt,” Pelosi told MSNBC anchor Andrea Mitchell. “To whom? Different countries? What is the leverage they have?”

“So for me, this is a national security question,” she continued.

The Democratic leader also said Trump paying little to no taxes between 2000 and 2017, as shown reported by the Times, is a “disdain” for “America’s working families.”

“This is a president who wants parades of military armament and military paying homage to him in front of the White House like he’s some kind of a dictator, and yet is he paying for any of that? The protection of our country?” Pelosi asked.

Watch Pelosi below:

Support The TPM Journalism Fund
  • Contributions allow us to hire more journalists
  • Contributions allow us to provide free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • Contributions support independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE
Are you a student? Apply for a free student membership
Experiencing financial hardship? Apply for a free community-supported membership
Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30