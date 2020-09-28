Pelosi Says Trump’s Massive Debt Is A ‘National Security’ Concern

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) sounded the alarm on Monday over the New York Times’ report on President Donald Trump’s tax returns showing mountains of debt and shady tax schemes that allowed him to pay as a little as $750 in taxes in 2016 and 2017.

“This president appears to have over $400 million in debt, $420 million in debt,” Pelosi told MSNBC anchor Andrea Mitchell. “To whom? Different countries? What is the leverage they have?”

“So for me, this is a national security question,” she continued.

The Democratic leader also said Trump paying little to no taxes between 2000 and 2017, as shown reported by the Times, is a “disdain” for “America’s working families.”

“This is a president who wants parades of military armament and military paying homage to him in front of the White House like he’s some kind of a dictator, and yet is he paying for any of that? The protection of our country?” Pelosi asked.

